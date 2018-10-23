Mayor Ganim Announces Top 3 Candidates Have Been Selected in Search for Police Chief

Bridgeport – Mayor Joe Ganim announced today that the selection process for police chief has identified the top three finalists. The Department of Civil Services notified Mayor Ganim this afternoon that the Executive Search Consultant has provided the results of the semi-finalist interviews that were conducted by an expert panel this past Friday, October 19th.

Five experts in the field of police and municipal government served as the panel who conducted interviews throughout the day on Friday, October 19th of the seven semifinalists in the search for Bridgeport’s next police chief. Executive Search Consultant Randi Frank assembled the following five experts who served on the police chief panel: Chief David Rosadao, Chief Ronnell Higgins, Bernadette Welch, Caroline Beitman, and Mr. Lee Erdmann. (See attached for panelist details.)

Interviews by the panel resulted in the top three candidates as finalists that have been provided to the Mayor for final vetting and interviews. These finalists for police chief are Luiz Casanova, New Haven Assistant Chief of Police; Armando Perez, Bridgeport Acting Chief of Police; and Roderick Porter, Bridgeport Police Captain. In accordance with the City of Bridgeport Charter, the mayor will conduct his interview process with the finalists over the next few weeks.

Civil Service Director David Dunn stated, “I am pleased with the nationwide search and selection process for police chief. We saw as many as seventeen valid applicants from across the country and have taken great measures to ensure a fair and competitive process. Bridgeport will be served well.”

Mayor Ganim and the City of Bridgeport thank all candidates that have expressed interest and have applied for this position.

