Bridgeport Leaf Collection Guidelines

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Joe Ganim and the Department of Public Facilities today are reminding residents of the Leaf Collection guidelines that requires residents to place leaves, brush and grass clippings in containers to be ready for pickup on recycling day which occurs bi-weekly.

Leaves should be placed in brown paper leaf bags (like those displayed in photo), garbage cans with no lids, or open top cardboard boxes. In order to be collected, Bridgeport residents MUST have their desired receptacle at the curbside on their day of recycling pickup, as the truck will pass by only once during that week. Once the truck passes it will NOT return until the following scheduled recycling collection day. Leaves are collected bi-weekly by the Roadway Department on the same day as your recycling collection. If you miss leaf collection in your neighborhood, you can always bring leaves to the transfer station.

Leaf Collection Guidelines:

Leaves, brush and grass clippings are on Connecticut’s list of mandatory recycling items. DO NOT MIX THESE WITH GARBAGE. The City of Bridgeport encourages you to compost at home and mulch your grass clippings into your lawn. The City of Bridgeport provides this service year-round.

1.Curbside by 6:00 a.m. on the recycling day. If your collection day falls on a holiday, your pickup will be the following workday.

2.Yard waste will be collected only in brown paper leaf bags, garbage cans with no lids, or open top cardboard boxes. DO NOT USE CITY TOTERS.

3.Avoid piling leaves along curbside, this obstructs traffic and can lead to potential flooding.

4.Plastic bags, loose piles of brush and leaves, rocks, soil, and sand WILL NOT BE COLLECTED

5.Brush must be less than 4 feet in length and 6 inches or less in diameter. It must be tied up in bundles, no heavier than 50 lbs.

6.There is a 25-pound weight limit for bags and a 50-pound limit for cans. DO NOT OVERLOAD BAGS AND CANS

7.Logs and stumps WILL NOT BE COLLECTED. They can be brought to the Transfer Station, 475 Asylum Street, Bridgeport, CT 06610.

8.If you believe your residence was missed for a Leaf Collection pick up. Please call the Bridgeport Department of Public Facilities on the same day at 203-576-7124.

