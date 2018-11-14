Bridgeport Police Release Video Of Double Homicide Suspect Vehicle

#Bridgeport CT–On October 31, 2018 at 11pm, shots were fired near 848 Maplewood Avenue from the passenger side of a green Mazda MPV minivan depicted in the attached video. Two victims, Myoshi Bagley and David Belle were mortally wounded in this shooting and died from their injuries. The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the perpetrators and the green Mazda MPV involved in this incident, and request that anyone with information contact Detective Jorge Cintron at 203-581-5227 or call the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS (8477).