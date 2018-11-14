Southport News: Woman Stuck In Recliner

3:08pm–#Southport CT–#Fairfield CT– A patient at Regal Care at 930 Mill Hill Terrace has called 911 because she is stuck in a recliner. She states that she had called for staff a number of times but no one has come to her aid. The 911 dispatcher said a patient advocate came to her aid while on the phone but was unable to assist her. A short time later, police were dispatched for another call for a patient being aggressive to the staff.

Yesterday, Daniel Tepfer ot the Connecticut Post wrote an article about a 91-year-0ld man arrested at Regal Care for trying to kiss his wife goodbye. That article can be read here: https://www.ctpost.com/local/article/Nursing-home-has-man-arrested-for-trying-to-kiss-13387819.php