Bridgeport News: Donuts Would Never Do This To You!

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Ganim and Health Director Maritza Bond urge Bridgeport residents to take caution and use preventative measures to prevent E.coli 0157 infection. The Connecticut Department of Public Health has issued a “Food Safety Alert: Romaine Lettuce” and announced today that there are thirty-two cases of E.coli in the United States including one case in Connecticut. (See attachment.)

“To be proactive we are urging Bridgeport residents, retail and restaurants not to consume or sell romaine lettuce and to take precautionary measures and advising that any open packages of romaine lettuce be discarded, and not to consume any romaine lettuce until further notice,” said Director Bond. “As residents prepare for this upcoming holiday, it is imperative to also practice food safety measures and eliminate any cross contamination of meat and other vegetables. We want everyone to enjoy a happy and healthy holiday.”

For more information on how to prevent E. coli and for proper hand washing and food preparation tips visit the CDC website atwww.foodsafety.gov

