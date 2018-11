4:40pm–#Bridgeport CT– First responders were dispatched to West Beach at 1 Barnum Boulevard for a water rescue. A passerby said there were people on the sandbar and said they won’t make it back in time for high tide. Firefighters just said they are with two women who were on the breakwater but no hazard. But now you know what all the noise was about!

