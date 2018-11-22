Comfort critters is a program developed by Kevin Burwell, an EMT with American Medical Rescue. EMT Burwell launched the program with the support of AMR General Manager Bill Scheitenger The program seeks to provide new or like new stuffed animals to children who are experiencing a medical emergency or are witnessing a medical emergency of a family member. Burwell said, “in my twenty plus years of experience and the numerous calls I have done involving children I felt that more could be done to help them cope with the emotional trauma surrounding medical emergencies, and provide some comfort in their time of need”.

So far the program has been a great success and they hope to keep It going and possibly expand it to include other AMR divisions within the state. However we need your support. If you feel like making a donation of small to medium sized new or like new stuffed animals without batteries and that can fit in a gallon size zip lock bag. Please contact us at operationcomfortcritters@gmail .com The can also be dropped off at AMR’s headquarters located at 335 Connecticut Avenue in Bridgeport.

Special thanks to BMW of Bridgeport who made this good news story possible!