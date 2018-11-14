Fairfield News: Beach Clean Up

The Fairfield Garden Club Conservation Chairs, Jennifer Bargas and Penny Ross, recognize that one of the, if not the, greatest perks of living in Fairfield is being close to Long Island Sound and its beaches. In an effort to honor this natural gift, a beach clean-up was held on Tuesday, November 13th, from 12 to 1:30PM. Almost 18 pounds of trash was collected and cleaned. Using the “Clean Swell’’ app members were able to record every item of trash picked up. The data is uploaded instantaneously to Ocean Conservancy’s global trash database. This allows researchers to gather and analyze data and then offer informed solutions to make our oceans cleaner and healthier ecosystems. As a member club of the Garden Club of America as well as a member of Federated Garden Clubs of CT, The Fairfield Garden Club actively promotes initiatives that support responsible waste management practices, including those aimed at reducing growing ocean garbage patches.