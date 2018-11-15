Fairfield News: Animal Cruelty

On 11/14/2018 at 3:59pm the Fairfield Police Department responded to 37 Prince Street for a report of animal cruelty. Officers responded to find several animal carcasses, which are believed to be canine remains, in crates within the residence. Fairfield Animal Control and Detectives responded to the house to further investigate.

The remains were removed after a search warrant for the residence was conducted. This case is currently under investigation by the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau and Animal Control Office. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department Detective Bureau at (203)254-4840, or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637)

