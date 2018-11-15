Town Of Fairfield Launches Buy Local Campaign

#Fairfield CT– The town of Fairfield launched it’s Shop Local campaign this week. Mark Burnell, Economic Developer for the town of Fairfield said they are trying to make this an ongoing event not just for the holiday season. Owners of the Spic and Span Market Lori and Gregory Peck said they hope that consumers think twice before purchasing online, that the item may be available online. They realize that the campaign won’t cover everything for consumers but that consumers should make an effort to support local businesses who pay local taxes to the town and support local charitable events. The campaign is stressing that fifty percent of money spent locally stays in the local community.