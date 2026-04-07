Fairfield

Fairfield Police Arrest Two in Package Theft and Fraud Scheme

ByAlex

Apr 7, 2026

Fairfield, CT — The Fairfield Police Department arrested two individuals on 3/4/2026 following an investigation into package thefts in the area of James Street and Pratt Street.

At approximately 1:50 PM, police received a complaint of two individuals removing packages from residential properties. Responding officers locate the suspect vehicle in the area and identified the occupants as Teon Thomas, 24, of Rochester, NY, and Dawud Gause-Seignious, 23, of Wyandanch New York.

 

 

Through the investigation, officers determined that the suspects were involved in a scheme using fictitious names to order energy efficient thermostats through a rebate program and have them delivered to residential addresses in Fairfield. The suspects would then retrieve the packages without permission from the homeowners.

Officers recovered seven packages containing a total of fourteen Google Nest thermostats, with an estimated value of approximately $3,900. The investigation revealed that the rebate program is intended for residents to install the devices at their homes, and misuse of the program results in financial loss to the utility provider.

Teon Thomas was released on a promise to appear and charged with:

Larceny in the Third Degree
Conspiracy to Commit Larceny in the Third Degree
Criminal Impersonation
Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree

Dawud Gause-Seignious was released on a promise to appear and charged with:

Larceny in the Third Degree
Conspiracy to Commit Larceny in the Third Degree

The Fairfield Police Department reminds residents to report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods. If you receive a package that you did not order and does not belong to anyone in your household, you should mark it return to sender or contact the delivery carrier to have it retrieved.

By Alex

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