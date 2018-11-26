Free Flu Shots

The Naugatuck Valley Health District is hosting a free public flu vaccination clinic on Saturday, December 1, 2018 from 9-11AM at the NVHD office located at 98 Bank Street, Seymour, CT 06483. This clinic is open to anyone, regardless of insurance status, although if individuals have eligible insurance, they should bring their cards. Regular and high-dose (recommended for those aged 65 and older) vaccines are available. No appointments are necessary.

The clinic will be supported by NVHD staff, Naugatuck Valley Medical Reserve Corps volunteers, and volunteer Nurses from Griffin Hospital’s Valley Parish Nurses.

