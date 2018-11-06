Westport Veterans Day Services Announced

#Westport, Conn. – William Vornkahl, President of the Westport Veterans Council, announced that the Town of Westport will hold Veterans Day services on Sunday, November 11 in the Town Hall auditorium. The public is invited.

At 1:30 pm, the Westport Community Band will present a “Patriotic Salute to All Veterans” program which will include marches and patriotic tunes. In recognition of the 100th Anniversary of Armistice Day, the Community Band will include songs from the World War I era.

The services will begin at 2:00 pm. The program will include a Veterans Day address by Staples High School Senior Jack Nealon.

This press release is made possible by: