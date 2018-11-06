Westport News: Disobeying the Signal of an Officer: Elude/Attempt Escape

On 11/04/2018 at approximately 1:45 am, an officer observed a dark-colored sedan 11/04/2018 at approximately 1:45 am, an officer observed a dark-colored sedan traveling southbound on Main Street at an extremely high rate of speed. The officer activated his lights and siren while turning around in an attempt to stop the vehicle, however, the vehicle increased speed and evaded units. The suspect vehicle description was put out to the other patrol units. Another officer observed the suspect vehicle at the intersection of Post Road West and Riverside Avenue traveling at a high rate of speed. It then turned left onto Riverside Avenue before passing other vehicles. The estimated speeds of the vehicle were in excess of 85 mph. The other officer initiated a motor vehicle stop in the area of 265Riverside Avenue. The operator was identified as Tanmay Pathre, 32, of Stamford, CT. Pathre was arrested and brought to headquarters where he was charged with 14-223(b) Disobeying the Signal of an Officer, 14-222 Reckless Driving and 53a-63 Reckless Endangerment 1 st . He was released after posting $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on11/19/2018.

