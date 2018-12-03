Norwalk News: Bank Robbery

1:08pm–#Norwalk CT–Patrol Division Officers were dispatched to a report of a robbery at the People’s Bank at 11 Belden Avenue Norwalk. The caller stated that a male had entered the bank, stating that he had a gun and demanding money. After obtaining money, the male suspect then fled the bank on foot. Responding officers secured the bank and began checking the area for the suspect. While searching the area, officers received information that the suspect may be on Harbor Avenue. Responding officers located Mark Dallaire on Harbor Avenue. Based on evidence recovered at the bank and evidence recovered at the scene, to include the money, Dallaire was placed under arrest and transported to headquarters for processing. Dallaire, who is currently a supervised person with the Department of Corrections Parole and Community Services, was remanded to custody. Chief Kulhawik praised the Patrol Division, Detective Bureau and other specialized units for their professional response and investigation which ended with the timely arrest of the suspect without further incident.

Arrested: Mark Dallaire, 59 of 153 Cowles Street Bridgeport Charges: Robbery 1 and Larceny Bond: $200,000