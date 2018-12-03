Trumbull News: Arrest Made In Twin Brooks Attack

#Trumbull CT–On December 3, 2018, Trumbull Police arrested Cristofer Fuentes-Salguero, 18, of Rose Street, Bridgeport on Robbery and Assault charges following the attack of a 60-year-old Trumbull man in Twin Brooks Park about one week ago. Fuentes-Salguero was charged with Robbery 2nd degree, Larceny 2nd degree and Assault 2nd of an Elderly Person. He was held on $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear to court on December 10, 2018. Fuentes-Salguero, who was one of three assailants, turned himself in at the Trumbull Police Department after he learned that there was a warrant for his arrest. The investigation became the department’s top priority after the victim was attacked and dragged into the roadway in Twin Brooks Park on November 24, 2018. Working diligently on evidence collection, records searches, and collaboration with other police agencies, Trumbull Police detectives were able to identify the suspect vehicle that was used and operated by Fuentes- Salguero during the incident. Descriptions provided by the victim proved to be critical information for investigators to search for and locate the vehicle and the offender. The investigation is continuing to identify his two accomplices.

