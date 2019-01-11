Bridgeport News: 3 Youths Arrested After Robberies and Striking A Bicyclist



#Bridgeport CT– Just before noon 3 youths were arrested after a short pursuit in the University of Bridgeport area. The youths robbed a person and then fled in their stolen Jeep, then struck a bicyclist on Railroad and and Hancock Avenue. The bicyclist is in critical condition. Then robbed and beat a person on Park Avenue near the university, they netted the man’s cellphone. An officer in the area located the vehicle driving down University Avenue the wrong way. A short pursuit ensued, the driver of the Jeep crashed into a tree. The three youths fled on foot but police quickly apprehended them.