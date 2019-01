8:31pm–#Milford CT–#cttraffic– A 3 car crash on I-95 northbound near exit 34. One car is rolled over.

I-95 Carro Enrollado

8:31pm–#Milford CT–#cttraffic–Un accidente de 3 carros en I-95 Norte cerca de la salida 34. Un auto está enrollado.