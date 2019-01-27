Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Arrest Made In Today’s Homicide

On January 27, 2019 at 0902 hours, several shots were fired in front of the Citgo gas station located at 915 Reservoir Avenue, Bridgeport. A 50-year-old male was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives processed a crime scene at this location, including the recovery of a handgun that the victim possessed at the time of his death. Detectives quickly developed a suspect in this homicide, and at approximately 1300 hours today, Jayvell Washington (2/11/79) was taken into custody in front of 312 Fairview Avenue after he was dropped off by two other males in a rental car. Washington is charged with Murder and bond is set at $1,000,000 pending arraignment in court tomorrow. The identity of the victim will be released at a later date pending an autopsy.

