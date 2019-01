7:19pm–#Bridgeport CT– A man was injured and transported to the hospital when his beautiful BMW X-5 hit the building on the Williston Street side of 861 Union Avenue. A Google search said it is the Bridgeport Screw Company. The gas main was also struck and gas company officials turned the gas off. Firefighters are waiting for a someone with a key to open the building so they can inspect for any structural damage.