7:19pm–#Bridgeport CT– According to radio reports an employee at the Valvoline Oil Change Center at 4160 was robbed of $1400.00 in cash and was pistol whipped.

7:22pm–#Bridgeport CT– A man was robbed of his cellphone at gunpoint at John and Main Street.

On Sunday, a Wendy’s employee on Fairfield Avenue was robbed at 11:27am of cash when attempting to deposit it at the bank across the street. The suspects in a white Honda Civic were the same as the robbery outside of Stop and Shop around the same time and again later that night at Popeye’s.

