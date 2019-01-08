Trumbull News: Attempt To Run Down An Officer. Noticias de Trumbull: Intento a tropellar a un oficial.

11:18am–#Trumbull CT– Trumbull police were in a high speed pursuit on the Merritt Parkway of a blue Audi. The driver attempted to run over a police officer. Police broke off the pursuit when they lost sight of him.

11:18am–#Trumbull CT–La policía de Trumbull estaba en una persecución de alta velocidad en el Merritt Parkway con un Audi azul. El conductor intentó atropellar a un oficial de policía. La policía paro la persecución cuando lo perdieron de vista.

This is breaking news gathered from radio reports from first responders. This report has not been verified by authorities. Circumstances and locations may vary.

Esto es noticias de última hora recogidas de los informes de radio de los primeros respondedores. Este informe no ha sido verificado por las autoridades. Las circunstancias y las ubicaciones pueden variar.