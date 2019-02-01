Bridgeport News: Merritt Rest Area Robbed

8:33pm–#Fairfield CT–It was another bring your kid to a robbery at the rest area on the Merritt Parkway on the southbound side. Radio reports said the store was robbed at gunpoint by a man in a mask man. A child was waiting outside for the robber. They fled in a car down Congress Street. This is the third robbery reported in the last month with a child waiting outside. The Corner Variety Store at 343 Wayne Street in Bridgeport was robbed on January 23rd and the clerk also reported a child was waiting for the robber and they fled in a car.

Noticias de Bridgeport: Robo en el Merritt

8:33pm–#Fairfield CT—Otra persona trajo a su hijo a un robo en el área de descanso en el Merritt Parkway en el lado sur. Los informes de radio dijeron que robaron la tienda con una pistola por un hombre con máscara. Un niño estaba esperando afuera. Huyeron en un carro por la calle Congress. Este es el tercer robo reportado en el último mes con un niño esperando afuera. La tienda de variedades de la esquina en 343 Wayne Street en Bridgeport fue robada el 23 de enero y el Secretario también informó que un niño estaba esperando y huyeron en un carro.