Bridgeport News: Street Robbery. Noticias de Bridgeport: Robo en la calle.

11:31am–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a street robbery on Fairfield Avenue near Stop and Shop. Two masked males in a white car robbed the suspect, displayed firearms and fled in a white car. The victim was assaulted.

11:31am–#Bridgeport CT–La policía está investigando un robo en la Avenida de Fairfield cerca de Stop and Shop. Dos hombres enmascarados en un coche blanco robaron a la victima, exhibió armas y huyeron en un coche blanco. La víctima fue agredida.

This is breaking news gathered from radio reports from first responders. This report has not been verified by authorities. Circumstances and locations may vary.