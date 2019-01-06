Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Street Robbery. Noticias de Bridgeport: Robo en la calle.

Posted on Posted in Uncategorized

11:31am–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a street robbery on Fairfield Avenue near Stop and Shop. Two masked males in a white car robbed the suspect, displayed firearms and fled in a white car. The victim was assaulted.

11:31am–#Bridgeport CT–La policía está investigando un robo en la Avenida de Fairfield cerca de Stop and Shop. Dos hombres enmascarados en un coche blanco robaron a la victima, exhibió armas y huyeron en un coche blanco. La víctima fue agredida.

This is breaking news gathered from radio reports from first responders. This report has not been verified by authorities. Circumstances and locations may vary.

Esto es noticias de última hora recogidas de los informes de radio de los primeros respondedores. Este informe no ha sido verificado por las autoridades. Las circunstancias y las ubicaciones pueden variar.















