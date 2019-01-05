Bridgeport News: Suspect In Fatal Hit And Run ID’d. Noticias de Bridgeport: Identificaron al sospechoso en el accidente fatal.

On January 4, 2019 at approximately 10:56 am, Bridgeport Patrol Officers responded to the scene of a serious accident on Boston Avenue; just west of its intersection with Kent Avenue.

A Bridgeport man was walking across Boston Avenue when he was struck by a Black 2 door Mercedes SLK230 vehicle. Witnesses report the operator of the Mercedes fled the scene, traveling at a high rate of speed, westbound on Boston Avenue.

Emergency personnel arrived, provided medical attention, and transported the male victim to Bridgeport Hospital where he later died. Bridgeport Police are in the process of notifying next of kin.

Shortly after the accident the suspect vehicle was located abandoned, on Stewart Street in Bridgeport.

At approximately 2:00 pm Friday, Bridgeport Police accident investigators identified and arrested a Shelton Connecticut man, Robert Howard Dominguez in connection with this fatal accident. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Department’s Traffic Division (SergeantGabe Meszaros) at 203-576-7640.

El 4 de enero de 2019, aproximadamente a las 10:56 a.m., los oficiales de Bridgeport respondieron a la escena de un grave accidente en la Avenida Boston; justo al oeste de su intersección con la Avenida Kent. Un hombre de Bridgeport caminaba por la Avenida Boston cuando fue golpeado por un vehículo negro de 2 puertas MERCEDES SLK230. Los testigos informan que el operador del Mercedes huyó de la escena, viajando a una velocidad alta, en dirección oeste por la Avenida Boston. El personal de emergencia llegó, dando la victima atención médica, y transportaron a la víctima masculina al hospital de Bridgeport donde murió más tarde. La policía de Bridgeport está en proceso de notificar al pariente más cercano. Poco después del accidente, el vehículo sospechoso se encontró abandonado, en Stewart Street en Bridgeport. A las 2:00 pm, viernes, los investigadores de accidentes identificaron y arrestaron a un hombre de Shelton Connecticut, Robert Howard Dominguez, en relación con este accidente fatal. Se tiene información adicional por favor llame a la división de tráfico del Departamento de policía de Bridgeport (SergeantGabe Meszaros) a 203-576-7640.