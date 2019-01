9:35pm –#Bridgeport CT– A man was robbed at gunpoint in the 1000 block of Fairfield Avenue (near Sherwood Avenue) by a tall skinny male in a black hoodie and red sneakers. He also had a young girl about five or six years of age with him. The suspect fled on foot towards downtown.

This is breaking news gathered from radio reports from first responders. This report has not been verified by authorities. Circumstances and locations may vary.

This news report is made possible by: