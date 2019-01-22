Stratford News: Person Shot

3:30PMish–#Stratford CT– Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Stratford Avenue near Lake Street. According to state police radio, they are looking for a black Nissan with 2 black males around 17 years of age and 1 Hispanic male with curly hair. Earlier, I reported police were looking for a tan car but that may have been the vehicle they drove the victim to the hospital with. Stratford Police Chief McNeil confirmed the shooting location but did not want into further details at this time.