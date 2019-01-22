Ganim Issues Discipline On Scrapgate

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Joe Ganim today announced that the City of Bridgeport has taken swift disciplinary actions against several city employees as a direct result of an internal investigation for mishandling funds related to the sale of scrap metal. In coordination with Labor Relations, and effective immediately, Director of Public Facilities, John Ricci will forfeit the equivalent of four weeks of pay, as two weeks of employment salary as well as two weeks of vacation time. Three additional employees of the Department of Public Facilities are also charged with violating city policies and ordinances and will be receiving charges.

“These disciplinary measures have no ramification on any criminal investigation that is moving forward,” said Ganim. “As I stated a month ago when we first learned of the possible mishandlings of monies, any employee found in violation will be subject to immediate disciplinary action.”

As a result of this incident the administration is in the process of restructuring a number of functions related to the duties and responsibilities of Public Facilities in coordination with the Financing and Purchasing Departments.

Citizens may be assured that all duties and operations of the Department of Public Facilities will be carried out as normal, and as needed should there be a storm-related incident.

This news report is made possible by: