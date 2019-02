11:10pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called once again to 166 Bond Street for a structure fire. There was a fire there at 4:44pm this afternoon. Firefighters just past the same house about fifteen minutes earlier for a medical call down the street. The firefighter’s search for people inside the building turned up negative. Firefighters had the bulk of the fire knocked down within twenty minutes of their arrival. The fire marshal was called to investigate.