Pursuit In Bridgeport

1:00AMish—Around 1pm police attempted to pull over a car on Stratford Avenue but the car refused to pull over. Police said speeds of the pursuit was no more than 40 mph until the entered I-95 southbound. Police reported the car threw items out the window at exit 28 through exits 26. The car got off in Fairfield at exit 24 then headed towards the Staples circle when he doubled back the wrong way back on to Kings Highway East. The car rammed two Bridgeport Police cars on the way back into Bridgeport on North Avenue. The driver doubled back again on Maplewood Avenue and onto Mountain Grove Street where the pursuit ended.