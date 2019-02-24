Bridgeport News: Balloons Thought To Cause Power Outage

1:03pm–#Bridgeport CT–Charred mylar balloons are thought to be the culprit in a power outage that causes high power lines to break off the utility pole and onto the canopy of the Valero Gas Station at 406 Huntington Turnpike this afternoon. Firefighters responded to a fire at the gas pumps. When the firefighters arrived they found a downed high voltage line arching by the gas pump. Firefighters used a dry chemical extinguisher and established a perimeter. United Illuminating was requested to the scene as an emergency response. They were on scene with fifteen minutes where they secured the power, restrung the line and restored power to the area.