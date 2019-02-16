Bridgeport News: Free The Shelters A Success!

#Bridgeport, CT— Bridgeport Animal Control hosted a “Free the Shelters” weekend Friday February 8th through Sunday February 10th that was sponsored by the non-profit organization “Cathy Kangas Foundation for Animals.” This adoption weekend was a huge success for 21 dogs and three (3) cats that were adopted and found new owners and new “forever homes.” Currently, there are just two dogs in care of BAC that are available for adoption.

The Bridgeport Animal Control is proud to announce, “this is the least amount of dogs that BAC has ever had in-house, and by the way, these two remaining dogs are available for adoption,” said Sergeant Stacey Lyons. “The event was a complete success and I am extremely thankful for everyone who adopted these amazing new family pets.”

Attached are two pictures of the dogs that are currently available for adoption (Sabrina, yellow vest and Scarlett.) Anyone looking to adopt an animal can visit the animal shelter between 10am-4pm, Monday through Friday.