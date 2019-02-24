Fairfield News: Firefighters Rescue 3 Dogs In House Fire

4:15pm–#Fairfield CT– Firefighters were called to a house fire at 1346 Stratfield Road Saturday afternoon. They were met with heavy fire in the back, the right side of the building and the flames were starting to catch the shed in the back and a neighboring home. Assistant Fire Chief George Gomola praised his firefighters with quickly containing the flames and the rescuing three dogs in the home. He said with help from EMS from American Medical Response (AMR) the dogs trapped inside probably won’t have any ill effects from the smoke. Two residents in the home told me that the fire started from the outside of the home and then entered the home. Within the hour firefighters had the fire under control including the stubborn hot spots. The fire marshal was called to investigate the cause.