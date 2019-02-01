Fairfield News: Take Your Kid To A Robbery

#Fairfield, CT (February 01, 2019): On Thursday, January 31, 2019 at approximately 8:34pm, Troopers from Troop G-Bridgeport were dispatched to the report of an armed robbery that occurred at the Route 15 Southbound, Fairfield rest area. Witnesses on the scene described the suspect as a black male, approximately 5’8” tall, wearing a mask, black sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and red sneakers who was accompanied by a juvenile black male wearing a green coat and tan pants. These individuals could be observed in the attached photographs. The adult male displayed a black handgun while the juvenile stood by the door. The two suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. State Police K-9 units arrived on scene and performed a track which yielded negative results. Detectives of Western District Major Crimes Squad (WDMCS) were called to the scene to assist in the investigation. Fortunatel,y no one was injured during the commission of this crime. We are seeking assistance from the public. Anyone with any information which could aid investigators in identifying the individuals involved are asked to contact Troop G-Bridgeport at 1-800-575-6330 or 203-696-2500 in reference to case #1900051366. Calls can be made anonymously.