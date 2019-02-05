I-95 Crash

12:40pm–#Westport CT–#cttraffic–A crash on I-95 southbound between exits 19 and 18 just north of exit 18. So far no traffic delays but the trucks with the shiny lights haven’t shown up to give people something to look at and slow down! Vehicles in the left and right breakdown lanes.

I-95 Accidente

12:40pm – #Westport CT – #cttraffic – Un accidente en la I-95 en dirección sur entre las salidas 19 y 18. Hasta ahora no hay retrasos en el tráfico, pero los camiones con las luces brillantes no llegaron para dar la gente algo para mirar. Vehículos en los carriles de pare están en la izquierda y derecha.