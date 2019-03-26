Bridgeport 10 Year Master Plan Available For Review

Bridgeport, CT – The City of Bridgeport’s Planning Department has completed a draft of “Plan Bridgeport,” the city’s ten-year master plan for conservation and development. The Plan Bridgeport project kicked off in June 2018 with four months of community outreach that included over 1,600 members of the Bridgeport community. After another four months of aggregating all community and stakeholder feedback a written draft of the Plan has been submitted for approval to the City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission.

Plan Bridgeport establishes a vision for the next decade that includes Bridgeport’s equitable development, its economic and social health, and its quality of life. The Plan provides a foundation for policy and funding decisions and informs the City’s zoning regulations for the next ten years and beyond. This master plan is updated every ten years in accordance to State statute.

The Planning and Zoning Commission (PZC) will hold public hearings on both March 25, 2019 and April 22, 2019. All members of the public are welcome to share comments about Plan Bridgeport at these public hearings. For more information regarding these meeting times, please visit the Planning and Zoning Commission website.

A draft version of Plan Bridgeport can be downloaded from PlanBridgeport.com or viewed in paper copy at all Bridgeport libraries. For more information on Plan Bridgeport, visit PlanBridgeport.com or call 203-576-7221.

