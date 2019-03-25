Bridgeport News: Free Pool Training Course

Bridgeport, CT – The City of Bridgeport Health Department is offering a free training course to become a

Bridgeport, CT – The City of Bridgeport Health Department is offering a free training course to become a Certified Pool/Spa Operator (CPO). This certification is available to pool operators, health officials, and pool maintenance staff in Bridgeport and the surrounding areas. The CPO course is made possible by the Bridgeport Public Health Department through a $152,000 Pool Safely Grant Program (PSGP) awarded by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

“The City is thankful to be able to offer this opportunity,” said Health Director Maritza Bond. “We have made it a priority to enhance the skills of our maintenance and compliance staff to guarantee the safety of our residents and their families while they enjoy pool activities. By offering this training for free, we are saving individuals over $300, and preparing them with the skills they need to prevent hazardous situations.”

Funding from the PSGP will allow the City of Bridgeport to certify 200 Greater Bridgeport Region enforcement personnel. The training, conducted by Blue Wave, will ensure the safety of public pools and compliance with state and federal regulations, including enforcement of the Virginia Graeme Baker Act. Course topics include pool and spa chemistry and calculations, energy conservation, water sanitizing and testing, maintenance, troubleshooting and much more.

To register for the upcoming training class on April 23rd and 24th, please call 203-248-0429.

