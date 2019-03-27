Stratford News: Gun Charges After Pursuit

Eris Hall age 22 of Bridgeport was arrested on 03-26-2019 after he led an officer on a car chase. The incident started at approximately 9:36pm on Stratford Avenue near Honeyspot Road and ended on Bruce Avenue. Hall refused to stop for officers and during his attempt to flee he threw a firearm out of the window of the vehicle. Hall had unloaded and dismantled the weapon prior to discarding it. The weapon, ammunition and high capacity magazine were recovered by investigating officers.

Hall was charged with;

Carrying A Pistol Without A Permit, Weapon In A Motor Vehicle, Illegal Possession Of A High Capacity Magazine, Tampering With Evidence

Reckless Driving, Engaging Police In Pursuit, Operating A Motor Vehicle Without A License and Failure To Have Tail Lamps

Hall posted a $25,000 dollar bond and he is scheduled to appear in court on 04-04-2019.