2019-03-10 @ 5:50pm–#Bridgeport CT– A hand grenade has been found in the 300 block of Union Avenue. The state police bomb squad has been called in to dispose of it.

A hand grenade was found on Cornell Street in August which turned out to be a fake grenade.

January 11, 2018, a grenade was found at 80 Garfield Avenue in Stratford. State Police Bomb Squad responded and disarmed the explosive and removed it from the area. The grenade appeared to be from World War I or II.