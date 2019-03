2019-03-20 @ 12:52pm– A pursuit on Chopsey Hill, Old Town Road and into Trumbull and back into Bridgeport came to an end on Chattam Terrace. Police quickly apprehended the driver, two of the passengers fled on foot but were quickly located and taken into custody. According to radio reports, two of them were juveniles and were transported to the junvinelle hall. The car was wanted for possible weapons in the car.