Norwalk News: Firearms Arrest

#Norwalk CT–On March 21, 2019, the Norwalk Police Special Services Division and Emergency Services Unit Tactical Response Team executed a search warrant at 6 Center Avenue apartment 1 Norwalk. The search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation into Tyler Singewald, who was selling narcotics from the residence. Special Services Investigators seized marijuana, drug paraphernalia, $1300, a loaded sawed-off shotgun, a loaded 9mm handgun and a loaded .38 caliber handgun which was found to be stolen. Investigators also seized several rounds of ammunition. Singewald, who is a convicted felon and is on supervised release from prior robbery convictions, was home at the time and was taken into custody without incident. Stolen electronics were also recovered at the residence.

Arrested: Tyler Singewald, date of birth 12-31-94, of 6 Center Avenue apartment 1 Charges: (2) counts of Criminal Possession of a Pistol, (2) counts Criminal Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition, Theft of a Firearm, Possession of Marijuana with intent to sell and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Charges for the stolen electronics are pending Bond: $350,000 (Norwalk Police Press Release)