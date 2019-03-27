Norwalk News: Car Meet Was Beat

#Norwalk CT–On March 22, 2019, the Norwalk Police Department was contacted by Recreation and Parks regarding a car meet scheduled for March 24, 2019 at Calf Pasture Beach. Recreation and Parks advised that the gathering was not authorized and that a permit had not been issued. An Instagram post advertising the car meet was located.

On March 23, 2019 the organizer, Vincent Promuto was contacted by Norwalk Police. He confirmed he had posted the event but described it as just a few friends meeting up. Promuto was advised that he was not authorized to hold an event at Calf Pasture Beach and should refrain from doing so. Promuto was also provided with information about the permit process.

On March 24, 2019, officers noted numerous modified cars traveling toward Calf Pasture Beach as well as a large crowd gathering in the beach parking lot. Seven officers and a supervisor were then assigned to the area. While monitoring the event, numerous motor vehicle violations were noted and 14 infractions and six written warnings were issued. 4 vehicles were towed due to violations. By 1:00pm the event had grown to several hundred people and the main parking area was near capacity. The continual stream of vehicles entering the beach was now causing a significant traffic backup on Beach Road. In addition no Recreation and Parks staff were on duty and the bathrooms were closed. Recreation and Parks made the decision to close the main gate at the beach. Officers directed the participants to leave the beach. Once all of the participants had left, officers continued to monitor the area as vehicles continued arriving for the event. The beach was reopened at 4:00pm.

The Norwalk Police Department works diligently to protect all individuals who reside in and visit our city. The Norwalk Police Department will continue to welcome a variety of events however we remind everyone that the requirements for these events that are in place must be adhered to for the safety of all.

