Westport News: Church Fire

Westport Fire Department UPDATE: At 8:24pm the Westport Fire Department responded to an activated fire alarm at Christ and Holy Trinity Church. The department responded with 2 engines, a ladder truck and the shift commander. Companies arrived and began their investigation into the cause of the alarm when they found a heavy smoke condition in the church. Three additional engine companies (2 from Westport and 1 from Fairfield) were requested to the scene. Initial companies searched the church and found the fire in a room adjacent to the altar. Hose lines were stretched and the fire was quickly extinguished. The Fairfield Fire Department, Westport Police Department, Westport EMS, and Westport Highway Department all assisted on the scene. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Westport Fire Marshal’s Office.

Noticias de Westport: Fuego en igesia

2019-03-06 @ 8:41pm – #Westport CT – #cttfire – Los bomberos fueron llamados a la iglesia Holy Trinty Church en la 75 Church Lane para una alarma de un incendio. Cuando llegaron los bomberos encontraron un pequeño fuego en una habitación al lado del altar. Varios gabinetes fueron dañados y los bomberos ventilaron la estructura. Los bomberos trabajaron rápidos y mantuvo el fuego de separarse más.