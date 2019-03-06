Want To Be A Trooper?

Meriden, CT (March 6, 2019): The Connecticut State Police Recruitment and Selection Unit are holding an informational tonight for those interested in a career as a Connecticut State Trooper. In anticipation of an upcoming Trooper Trainee written exam and the need for more state troopers over the next few years, troopers invite guests to come and learn about a career with the Connecticut State Police. Troopers will discuss the qualifications, selection process, physical fitness assessment, academy life and more. This is an informal informational session where guests can speak with any trooper one-on-one or in small groups and is open to all ages, however, it is mainly geared toward those 20 years old or older that will be eligible for the Trooper Trainee written exam this year. All are encouraged to attend. What: Recruitment and hiring process informational When: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Where: Connecticut Police Academy, 285 Preston Ave., Meriden, CT.

