Westport News: Disorderly Conduct & Strangulation

#Westport CT–On 03/04/2019 at approximately 6:00pm, officers were dispatched to a Westport residence on a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, the victim reported being held against a wall and choked by David Levieff following an argument over money. Levieff was arrested and brought to headquarters where he was charged with 53a-182 Disorderly Conduct and 53a- 64cc Strangulation 3 rd . He was released after posting $2,500 bond and was scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on 03/05/2019.

