2019-03-11 #Westport CT–#cttraffic–At 7:27 pm this evening the Westport Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle Accident with roll over. Upon arrival, we were presented with a 2 car accident with 1 vehicle on its side. There were no injuries and the driver of the car on its side was able to climb out of the sunroof.

Rt 15 south was closed for over 2 hours while tow trucks were brought up the highway in the wrong direction of travel. The last units cleared the scene at 9:52 pm.