Bridgeport Police Swear In 26 Recruits

#Bridgeport CT– Today, Mayor Joe Ganim swore in 26 new probationary officers into the police academy. They will undergo about a year of training in the academy as well as another on the road training after graduation. “This is a noble profession, we exist to serve and protect the community” said Bridgeport Police Chief A.J. Perez. Captain Garcia said there are 17 minorities in this class which equals to 65% being minority. 2 recruits have fathers as active duty officers but they will not receive any special treatment.

La policía de Bridgeport Jura en 26 miembros de la academia.

#Bridgeport CT – hoy, el alcalde Joe Ganim juró en 26 nuevos oficiales de la Academia de policía. Se someterá a un año de entrenamiento en la Academia, y otro año en el entrenamiento en la carretera después de la graduación. “Esta es una profesión noble, existimos para servir y proteger a la comunidad”, dijo el jefe de policía de Bridgeport, A.J. Perez. El capitán García dijo que hay 17 minorías en esta clase que equivale al 65% de ser minoría. 2 reclutas tienen padres como oficiales de servicio activo, pero no recibirán ningún trato especial.