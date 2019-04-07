Fairfield News: Smoke Condition Inside Assumption School

2019-04-07 @ 2:49pm–#Fairfield CT– Firefighters were called to Assumption School at 605 Stratfield Road for an activated fire alarm. Firefighters found a moderate smoke condition in the basement. They determined that a thermal limiting switch on a grease trap failed to disengage. Assistant Fire Chief George Gomola said the alarm did its job of alerting of the smoke condition and that within the hour had the alarm not sounded there would probably have been a fire.

Noticias de Fairfield: Humo en la escuela Assumption

2019-04-07 @ 2:49pm – #Fairfield CT-Los bomberos fueron llamados a la escuela Assumption en 605 Stratfield Road para una alarma de incendio activada. Los bomberos encontraron humo en el sótano. Determinaron que un interruptor de limitación térmica en una trampa de grasa no pudo desenganchar. Asistente del jefe de bomberos George Gomola dijo que la alarma hizo su trabajo de alertar de la condición de humo y que dentro de la hora había la alarma no sonó que probablemente habría sido un incendio.