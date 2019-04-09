Staples HS 1979 Class Reunion

Staples High School Class of 1979 would like to announce its 40th Class Reunion. The Reunion will be held on the weekend of June 21-23, 2019.

The Main event is the Party Like It’s 1979 Reunion Party which will take place on Saturday, June 22 from 6:30-10:30 at the Westport Woman’s Club. The party will include an open bar, music and heavy hors d’ oeuvres. Tickets are available online and will cost $110.

The weekend will also include a Welcome Party on Friday night at the Black Duck with the band the 5 O’Clocks, featuring our own John Lamb and Paula Gallo. On Saturday, our events include a Tour of Staples High School led by Dan Woog, and Bike Ride through Westport. Sunday, we are all meeting at Compo for a BYO Brunch.

For more information contact stapleshs1979@gmail.com

Wouldn’t it be M-Mazing to drive to the reunion in a car from our sponsor???