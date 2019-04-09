Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Staples HS 1979 Class Reunion

Posted on Posted in Westport
Staples High School Class of 1979 would like to announce its 40th Class Reunion. The Reunion will be held on the weekend of June 21-23, 2019.
The Main event is the Party Like It’s 1979 Reunion Party which will take place on Saturday, June 22 from 6:30-10:30 at the Westport Woman’s Club. The party will include an open bar, music and heavy hors d’ oeuvres. Tickets are available online and will cost $110.
The weekend will also include a Welcome Party on Friday night at the Black Duck with the band the 5 O’Clocks, featuring our own John Lamb and Paula Gallo. On Saturday, our events include a Tour of Staples High School led by Dan Woog, and Bike Ride through Westport. Sunday, we are all meeting at Compo for a BYO Brunch.
To register and to purchase tickets for Saturday night’s party visit: https://reunionmanager.net/reunion_registration_mobile.php?class_id=416823

For more information contact stapleshs1979@gmail.com.
Wouldn’t it be M-Mazing to drive to the reunion in a car from our sponsor???

Leave a comment