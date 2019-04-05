Westport News: Celtic Ticket Sinks Burglar

#Westport CT– On 12/26/2018 at approximately 11:00am, officers were dispatched to a Charles Street office building on a report of a burglary. Four office suites were burglarized after the suspect kicked in the doors. Investigators later found physical evidence linking Jeff Lubin, 30, of Providence, Rhode Island, to the crime scenes.

One of the businesses, a ticket retailer, reported a Celtics ticket had been stolen. Lubin later posted the stolen ticket for sale on a social media page. An arrest warrant application was submitted for Lubin and later approved. On 03/25/219, Lubin was taken into custody in Rhode Island at the office of probation on the outstanding warrant. He was held at the Rhode Island Adult Correctional Institution until he was extradited to Connecticut by Westport detectives on 04/01/2019. At Westport Police Headquarters, he was charged with 53a-103 Burglary 3 rd for each incident (4 counts) and held in lieu of $200,000 bond. Lubin was unable to post his bond and was transported to Norwalk Superior Court the following day for arraignment.

